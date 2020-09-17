Los Angeles: Pop icon Madonna is returning to the director’s chair for a biopic about her life and career. The biopic has been heavily teased on her social media pages. The film on Madonna will be co-written by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, who is best known for her pregnancy drama Juno.

“Are you ready for the story of my life… Am I? #livetotell #diablocody #screenplay,” Madonna wrote September 12. The 62-year-old pop star had last directed W.E. in 2011.

Madonna is considered one of the most influential stars of her generation with a career spanning five decades. Hers is a rags-to-riches story from the New York City’s slums to the heights of global stardom. Madonna’s most popular tracks are ‘Like a Virgin’, ‘True Blue’, ‘Ray of Light’ and ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’.

Madonna’s decision to direct a film on her own life is being seen as an unusual move. This is because famous people generally work behind the scenes on their life stories. They do so mostly as creative consultants or executive producers, reported ‘Variety’.

The untitled film has landed at Universal Pictures. It will be under the wing of filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal.