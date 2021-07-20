Malkangiri: In a welcome change, posters appealing to the Maoists to give up arms and join the mainstream were found stuck by the Intelligence department of Odisha Police in the Swabhiman Anchal of this district, Monday.

The development comes a day after the Odisha Police DG Abhaya visited Malkangiri district and reviewed the Left-wing Extremism (LWE) situation in the district. During the visit, two Maoists carrying bounties on their head surrendered before the DG and other security officials in the district.

The posters were found stuck near Sarkubandha village and they called upon the Maoists to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream by accepting the incentives offered by the state government. The Maoists who would surrender and join the mainstream would be provided with free vocational training for employment, a house to live in and all the cases registered against them will be withdrawn, the posters read.

The posters issued by the Intelligence department have also released the phone number that the Maoists can contact before surrendering.

Earlier, posters of the Maoists outfits were only found in the Swabhiman area through which they tried to instigate the local residents against the security forces as well as against the implementation of developmental projects in the area.

However, the posters stuck by the security officials are being viewed as a welcome and important change, indicating the that the ultras are losing ground in the region, as the security forces take control of the area.

