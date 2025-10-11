Mumbai: As Hindi film icon Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 83rd birthday Saturday, many big names from the film fraternity have penned adorable birthday wishes for the legend.

Big B’s Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas compiled a heartfelt wish saying, “Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday. (sic).”

Kajol also dropped a rare photo with Amitabh and wrote, “Happy birthday to the reigning and forever rockstar @SrBachchan .. May u have many more reasons to smile and laugh this year.”

Recalling his experience of directing Big B in Runway 34″, Ajay Devgn penned, “The toughest task was saying ‘cut’when sir delivered a shot…Happy Birthday Amit Ji (Folded hands and red heart emoji) @SrBachchan.”

Treating the netizens with a throwback pic with the stalwart, Suniel Shetty added, “To the man who defines greatness… Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. You’ve inspired me and a million others in ways words can’t describe, with your strength, grace, and spirit. Always a fan… always in awe.”

Farhan Akhtar, who recently appeared in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ with father Javed Akhtar, shared, “Happy birthday, Amit uncle.

What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday. Listening to you and Dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat. The experience in itself is more valuable than any amount that one can hope to win on the show. (folded hands emoji)Wish you good health and happiness always. Lots of love. (red heart emoji)”

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha wished Amitabh using the following words, “Many many happy returns of the day for our icon, role model, for everybody @SrBachchan.”

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee expressed, “Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with continued good health, happiness, and many more inspirational years for us all. I cherish the affectionate relationship I share with Amitabh ji since 1984, when we both became first-time Members of the Indian Parliament. It is our honour that he and Jaya Ji have enriched us many times by their graceful presence at the Kolkata International Film Festival. They are members of our Festival Parivar. Many Happy Returns of the Day, Amitabh ji!”

