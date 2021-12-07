Chennai: The release of director Harikumar’s Thael, featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead, has been postponed, its makers announced late Monday.

Studio Green Productions, the production house that has produced the action thriller, said in a statement that the release of Thael had been postponed because of “unforeseen situations”.

A new release date will be announced soon, they said, adding: “We will meet you soon with the film.”

Thael, which means ‘scorpion’ in Tamil, was originally scheduled to hit screens December 10. The film has music by C. Sathya and cinematography by Vignesh Vasu. It has been edited by National Award winner K.L. Praveen.

Interestingly, Prabhu Deva, who is known for his dancing skills, does not have a single dance number in this film.