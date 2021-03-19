New Delhi: Fast bowler M Prasidh Krishna is the brand new face of the Indian cricket team that will take on England in a three-match ODI series. Prasidh Krishna has impressed all and sundry while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Karnataka in first class cricket. For someone who started as a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the rise has indeed been meteoric.

The 18-member squad also have Suryakumar Yadav, who made a rousing start Thursday to his international career with a match-winning half century in the fourth T20I against England. It was this knock which helped India set up a challenging total in the game played at Ahmedabad.

Also read: Miffed Virat Kohli wants abolition of ‘soft signal’

Also finding a place in the squad are Krunal Pandya and Mohammad Siraj. Opening batsman Shubman Gill has also found a place in the ODI squad, even though he did not have a very good Test series against England.

The matches will be played March 23, 26 and 28 in Pune. Keeping in mind the pandemic situation in Maharashtra, all the games will be played behind closed doors.

The squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.