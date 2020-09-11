Cuttack: She is just 23 months old. Yet she has secured a place in ‘India Book of Records’. Considering her age, the achievement is termed a rare one. The cute girl’s sharp mind and extraordinary talent at learning things at such an age have earned her the recognition. She is Janvi, the daughter of Prasannjit Mohanty and Subhashree Biswal. The family lives at Brahmeshwarpatna in Bhubaneswar.

According to Janvi’s parents, they had noticed their daughter’s talent when she was just nine months old. “We had gone to Mysore on a trip. One day when we were moving around the ‘City of Palaces’ we came across a tourist. The tourist took a fancy to our daughter and asked her, “What is your name?”

To his and our utter astonishment, Janvi clearly pronounced her name in English. This incident made us realise the talent within her. That day onwards we started showing interest in making her a genius, in true sense,” said the proud parents.

As of now, Janvi can pronounce the names of animals, birds and fruits in English. This apart, she can also recite English and Hindi rhymes perfectly. If she is asked in English to show an object, she can identify it the very first attempt. On the basis of these criteria, her name has been included in the ‘India Book of Records’, observed her parents.

“After realising her talent, we first sent a video of her to the committee of ‘India Book of Records’ in March this year. She was then 23 months old as her birthday is April 10, 2018. We sent some more videos to the committee July 1. The committee went through the videos and then a team visited our home. Then only her name was included in the ‘India Book of Records’ July 23,” informed Subhashree.

“It was scheduled that she would be felicitated at a special function in New Delhi. They had to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So they sent the certificate and a medal to us through courier that we have recently received,” the proud mom added.

The family is now attempting to enter Janvi’s name in the Asia Book of Records. “We have already sent her videos to the committee of Asia Book of Records and are hopeful to get a favourable response from their side. Then we will try for her getting a place in Guinness World Records,” observed the family members.

