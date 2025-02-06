Vrindavan: American writer Elbert Hubbard once said, “God will not look you over for medals, degrees or diplomas but for scars.” Certainly, people take refuge in spirituality when life’s burdens become overwhelming.

In present-day India, Premanand Ji Maharaj, also known as Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, has emerged as a guiding force for millions, offering solace through his inspiring spiritual discourses on social media. His pad yatra (foot journey) in Vrindavan had become a sacred spectacle, with devotees lining the roads just to catch a glimpse of him.

However, a recent announcement on his official X profile ‘Bhajan Marg’ has left followers disheartened.

The post stated: “You are all informed that considering the health of the revered Maharaj Ji and the increasing crowd, the revered Maharaj Ji, who used to go to Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj for darshan at 2:00 AM during the pad yatra, is closed indefinitely.”

While official sources cited health concerns and overwhelming crowds as reasons, some unverified reports suggested that local residents had raised objections over the loud bhajans and large gatherings in the early morning hours.

सूचना

आप सभी को सूचित किया जाता है कि पूज्य महाराज जी के स्वास्थ व बढ़ती हुई भीड़ को देखते हुए, पूज्य महाराज जी, जो पद यात्रा करते हुए रात्रि 02:00 बजे से श्री हित राधा केलि कुंज जाते थे, जिसमें सब दर्शन पाते थे, वो अनिश्चित काल के लिए बंद किया जाता है। श्री हित राधा केलि कुंज… pic.twitter.com/8NhzpYIf4K — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) February 6, 2025

It can be mentioned here that Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj is revered by his followers for his devotion to Radha Krishna.

His discourses, often shared widely on social media, focus on the path of bhakti (devotion), urging people to seek inner peace amidst worldly struggles.

PNN