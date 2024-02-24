Bhubaneswar: State Public Health director Niranjan Mishra Friday instructed superintendents of all government medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs), chief district medical and public health officers (CDM & PHOs), and health officers to prepare comprehensive action plans to reduce morbidity and mortality due to heat stress disorders.

In the letter, Mishra said heatwaves usually occur in our state between April and June. But the temperature has started rising in the last weeks of February at different places. “As you are aware heatwave changes may cause heat stress disorders like heat stroke, heat exhaustions, heat syncope, heat cramp, heat rash, etc, the district authority needs to plan the preventive and curative measures to reduce morbidity and mortality in the community,” he said. Health officials of each district were instructed to prepare brief comprehensive action plans, copies of which they would have to send to the directorate by March 1.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP