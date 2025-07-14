Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu will commence her two-day visit to Odisha Monday during which she will attend the convocation ceremonies of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, officials said.

After her arrival, President Murmu will attend the fifth convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar Monday evening.

On Tuesday, she will visit neighbouring Cuttack, where she will attend the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University and give away honourary degrees to noted personalities as recognition of their contributions to different fields.

She will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School, an official statement said.

She will also grace the birth anniversary celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 at Cuttack, it added.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will attend both programmes of the President in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has made foolproof security arrangements for the President’s visit.

At least 70 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of police force, along with 300 officers, have been deployed for the President’s visit.

Ravenshaw University Vice Chancellor Professor Sanjay K Nayak said that renowned nuclear physicist and former director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, who is currently working as secretary of Department of Atomic Energy and chairperson of Atomic Energy Commission will be honoured with Honoris Causa (D. Sc.) for his distinguished contributions to societal objectives related to atomic energy, including healthcare, food security and water security.

Senior Parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahatab will also be conferred with Honoris Causa (D. Litt) on the occasion.

Padmashree Sabarmatee, a renowned conservationist and farmer who has worked extensively on indigenous seed preservation and organic farming, will get Honoris Causa (D. Litt) in recognition of her work.

Visually challenged social activist and founder of Odisha’s first Braille Press, Bijay Kumar Rath, will also be honoured with Honoris Causa (D. Litt.) on the occasion.

PTI