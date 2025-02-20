Itanagar: Two northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Thursday separately celebrated their Statehood Day by organising a variety of colourful cultural programmes, sports events and other functions.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers, Governors and Chief Ministers of the neighbouring northeastern states, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the people of the two northeastern states on the occasion.

The President in a post on X said: “Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood Day. Blessed by Mother Nature and having a rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best. I am sure that the people of both the States will preserve their extraordinary natural heritage and cultural traditions. I wish the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram script new chapters of progress and excellence.”

PM Modi, in separate posts on X, greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The Prime Minister wrote: “Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day! This state is known for its rich traditions and deep connection to nature. The hardworking and dynamic people of Arunachal Pradesh continue to contribute immensely to India’s growth, while their vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity make the state truly special. May Arunachal Pradesh continue to flourish, and may its journey of progress and harmony continue to soar in the years to come.”

In another post, the Prime Minister wrote: “Warm greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day! This vibrant state is known for its breathtaking landscapes, deep-rooted traditions and the remarkable warmth of its people.

“The Mizo culture reflects a beautiful mix of heritage and harmony. May Mizoram continue to prosper, and may its journey of peace, development and progress reach even greater heights in the years to come.”

In separate posts on X, Home Minister Shah said: “Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on statehood day. Gifted with natural beauty and cultural diversity, Arunachal Pradesh has made immense contributions to Bharat’s growth. May the state touch new heights.”

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed with a rich heritage, the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud. I pray for the continued growth of the state,” the Home Minister said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: “Heartfelt wishes to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day. These jewels of Northeast India showcase our nation’s unity in diversity through their rich heritage and progressive spirit. Together, we must protect and celebrate their unique identity, which enriches the fabric of our nation.”

Arunachal became a full-fledged state February 20, 1987. Until 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It gained Union Territory status January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh.

The NEFA was administered by the Ministry of External Affairs with the Governor of Assam acting as agent to the President of India. August 15, 1975, an elected Legislative Assembly was constituted and the first Council of Ministers assumed office.

The first general election to the Assembly was held in February 1978.

Like a few other northeastern states of India, Mizoram was previously part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India February 20, 1987.

