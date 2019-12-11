Padmapur: The headmistress of Purusotampur primary school at Balimeda panchayat under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak allegedly closed the school about one and a half hours before the scheduled time. This has caused resentment among the parents of the schoolchildren.

Notably, the school is being temporarily run in a community hall as the school building is in dilapidated condition. This makeshift arrangement of the school was decided after BDO Pranab Kumar Behera along with RRCC Amiya Panigrahi visited the school and suggested the villagers in this regard.

The villagers alleged before media persons that the school started here from Monday at the community hall. The headmistress closed the school at 2:30pm while students were busy studying.

When media persons rushed to the school, they came to know that the headmistress Shenhalata Sahu had left for ‘officials work’ in Basudevpur.

Asked about it, assistant block education officer Ramakant Padhi said that RRCC was asked to look into the matter.

The BDO had directed the headmistress to not take classes in the unsafe school building. The villagers proposed the BDO to allow students to study at the village community hall till permanent arrangement.