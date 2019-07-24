Bhubaneswar: Accusing Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari of giving a misleading statement in the Assembly, senior BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra Wednesday moved a privilege motion against the minister.

“In a reply to a query made by BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi July 22, Pujari had said that no liquor shop has been opened in the state since 2006. This is a misleading statement,” Mishra alleged.

He requested Speaker SN Patro to refer the matter to the Privilege Committee of the Assembly and said he is having evidence and detailed data on the number of liquor shops opened in the state in the last 12 years.

“I have moved the privilege notice as per Rule 140 of the state Assembly for the minister presenting wrong statement in the House,” the BJP MLA said. Speaker said that he would examine the matter.