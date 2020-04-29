Mumbai: National Award-winning south Indian actress Priyamani, who appeared in the new digital film “Ateet”, says working with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Suri to Rana Dagubaatti in the recent time has surely helping her grow as an actress.

While she made her digital debut with the web series “The Family Man” last year, the film “Ateet” is her second outing in the OTT space.

“I shot ‘Ateet’ a little before the shooting of ‘The Family Man’ started. So, technically this was my first film in Hindi language and, being an actress in the South, it was quite obvious for me to have the support of co-actors to perform well. It is interesting that both Rajeev and Sanjay are very different in their style of acting. So it is interesting for me to work with them,” Priyamani told IANS.

“Manoj sir, on the other hand, improvises a lot and comes up with something that creates magic. So as a co-actor if I am not alert, I might just miss out on the moment! So yes, when you work with Manoj sir, you are a student. I am lucky to have worked with these actors who are very sensible and skilled,” she added.

Directed by Tanuj Bharma, “Ateet” is streaming on ZEE5. Priyamani plays a mother in the film, which revolves around the mysterious death of a soldier.