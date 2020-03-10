New Delhi: Since it was the first Holi for husband Nick Jonas, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas put up a no-hold barred array of colours to celebrate the occasion. The couple has been in Mumbai for some time now and then they visited Pune along with family members and friends where they are supposed to have another party Tuesday evening.

It seems that Priyanka got into the colourful mood much before the arrival of the festival of Holi. For the last couple of days, her Instagram account has been full of Holi pictures featuring her and Nick.

See links:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9i26Nep1ya/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9bK1xlpoh_/

Priyanka gave us a glimpse of how she wrapped her weekend with Nick, mother Madhu Chopra and friends at Natasha Poonawalla’s Pune residence. She shared a group photo Monday, in which she could be seen posing with Nick, Madhu Chopra, Natasha, her husband Adar, Tamanna Dutt (Priyanka’s close friend) and her husband Sudeep Dutt. Priyanka captioned the photo: “I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you Natasha and Adar for being the best hosts. Here’s to the next time.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B9gncGJJOvv/

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a movie with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. The second movie is yet to be titled.

Agencies