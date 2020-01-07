Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying their married life and simultaneously paying full attention towards work. Photos and videos of duo often go viral on social media.

Recently, the couple reached the 77th Golden Globe Award Ceremony. In this ceremony, Priyanka was seen in a bubblegum pink Cristina Ottaviano with “hand draped bustier gown”. She accentuated her look with a diamond choker and earrings with blush cheeks and plum-tinted lips. And the American singer-songwriter looked dapper in a tuxedo.

When Priyanka and Nick arrived at the award ceremony together, everyone’s attention was on them. A video of both of them from this award ceremony is going viral on social media.

In this video, anchors asked Priyanka and Nick to give each other a quick peck on the lips. As Nick forward to kiss his wife, she moves away but soon enough, holds his cheek and pastes a cute peck on his lips, leaving Priyanka’s lipstick marks on it. Soon, she wipes off the same from his lips and says that she’ll “patch him up” backstage.

Earlier, a video of liplock went viral on social media. In the video, Sophie and Joe can be seen kissing when Priyanka joins Nick on the stage. Priyanka and Nick then shared a passionate kiss on stage while the fans kept on cheering.

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018, and since then they kept on sharing intimate posts on social media.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently completed the shoot for her next film The White Tiger in New Delhi along with actor Rajkummar Rao.