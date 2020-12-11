Mumbai: A picture of Priyanka Chopra’s when she was a kid is going viral on social media.

This picture was recently shared by Priyanka on her Instagram account. In this photo, Priyanka is seen wearing the army uniform of her father Ashok Chopra.

Captioning the picture, she wrote, “#TBT to little Priyanka. This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl…I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn’t been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first. That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do. #Unfinished”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

So far the photo has received more than 5 lakh likes on Instagram.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Matrix 4 and the Netflix film The White Tiger.