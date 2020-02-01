Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a birthday wish fill of love for Scandal star and her friend Kerry Washington.

“Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always!” Priyanka tweeted Saturday, to wish Washington.

Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always! 😍🎉 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2020

Priyanka recently starred in and co-produced The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, and The White Tiger.

She is said to be in final talks to join Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 and is also gearing up to film Citadel, an Amazon original series, with Richard Madden. The series comes from The Avengers series makers, the Russo brothers.