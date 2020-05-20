New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again Wednesday. She said her party be allowed to ply buses to ferry migrants to their homes amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Priyanka Gandhi said this is not the time to play ‘petty politics’ over the issue. She urged the UP chief minister to allow the buses to ply in a 10-minute video message.

Priyanka’s appeal

Priyanka’s video message has been made public in all Congress social media platforms. She is seen stating that the 1,000-odd buses made available by the party would remain where they are. He (Adityanath) should use them allow permission to ply them to help ferry migrants to their homes safely.

“I want to urge the chief minister that our buses will remain parked where they are at the borders (with Rajasthan) till Wednesday evening. It will be 24 hours since they were made available there. If you want to use them, kindly allow permission to us to ply them. If you want, you can paste your posters or banners on them. However, kindly allow them to ply so that the migrants can be ferried in them and they reach home safely,” Priyanka said.

Not time to play petty politics

The Congress leader noted that till the time the issue got embroiled in politics, at least 92,000 migrants could have reached home, Most of them are walking on the roads in this heat, without water and food, she said.

“This is not the time to play politics. I urge every political party to set aside their political ideology and help people instead,” Priyanka said.

In her message to migrant labourers, she said Congress workers and leaders are standing by their side in this time of crisis. They will help them in every possible manner as per their capacity and provide them food too.

Thousands of migrants are walking to their homes amid the lockdown. The Congress party and the UP government are locked in a tussle over plying of buses for ferrying migrants home.

PTI