Baripada: A joint medical team Saturday started an investigation into the incident wherein a kitchen staff had administered an injection to a patient at PRM Medical College and Hospital here in Mayurbhanj district.

After a video featuring this incident went viral Thursday, Superintendent of the medical college and hospital Dr BN Mohapatra had ordered a probe Friday.

The manager of the medical college, the manager of the district headquarters hospital, the head of the medicine department and matron of the medicine ward investigated the matter Saturday.

They came to know that Kedar Pradhan, a resident of Begundiha under Bangiriposi block was admitted to the institution October 4. The incident had taken place at 10.55 am October 5. At that time, medical nurses Anjali Sethi and Kajwalalata Das were on duty.

When family members of the patient called out the nurses on duty for injection, the latter instructed a woman engaged in kitchen work to do the job. The woman had administered injection to the patient, which was videographed by a person.

The investigating team said the kitchen staff has been removed from work by the agency concerned.

Dr Mohapatra said strict action will be taken against the guilty.