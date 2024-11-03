Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to carry out a detailed investigation into the reported environmental threat to Devi river mouth, a prominent mass nesting site for Olive Ridley Turtles, and submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change department’s move came on a plea filed by environmentalist Soumya Ranjan Biswal.

In his plea, Biswal had informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) that Devi river mouth has been facing a threat of extinction due to a host of factors.

The young environmentalist had sought the state government’s intervention to address the immediate ecological crisis.

PNN