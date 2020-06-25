Paradip: In a bid to facilitate and support development of polymer industry in Odisha and the eastern part of the country, a Product Application and Development Centre (PADC) was inaugurated at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in Paradip, Thursday.

CM Naveen Patnaik and Union PNG & Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan jointly inaugurated the centre at Paradip through video conferencing.

Addressing a Press conference CM Naveen Patnaik said, “I am happy to participate in the inauguration of the Product Application and Development Centre (PADC) at Paradip RefineryOf Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. This Centre will not only perform a pivotal role in developing new materials and innovative applications but will also provide support to investors in setting up manufacturing units in the Plastic and Polymer Sectors.”

The centre has been set up by IOCL with a capital expenditure of Rs 43 crore. The centre has occupied 5 acres of land near IOCLs refinery and pharmaceutical complex.

This technical centre is the sixth of its kind in the country and second such technical establishment in the east and is a recognised laboratory of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“IOCL is the anchor for the Plastic and Petro Chemicals based Industries in Odisha. It should play pro-active role in providing infrastructure, raw materials support and technology support to entrepreneurs who wish to set up their units in the centre”, added Patnaik.

In line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ scheme of the Union government, the PADC will be working on development of newer grades from Paradip and curtail polymer imports through substitution.

Innovative application development is a prime focus of the Centre to replace imports of finished goods in niche fabrics and technical textiles, it said. The Centre will identify areas for development of applications of polymeric material to become self-reliant by promoting indigenous manufacturing, the release said.

Wishing a success journey of the PADC centre CM said, “The PADC at Paradip can play the role of a catalyst in developing Polymer based Industry in Odisha. It should emerge as one of the Centre of Excellence in the field of Polymer applications”.

The Centre would also act as a supporting technical centre for polyester yarns and fabrics for the upcoming textile downstream units in Bhadrak and Dhamra, said IOCL authority.

The PADC would be working closely in application and development of polymers in collaboration with research institutes such as Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Bhubaneswar, Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai and National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune.

