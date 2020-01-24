Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary and five additional chief secretaries (ACSs) will hold Promotion Adalats here at various places January 28, 29 and 31 to consider pleas of aggrieved employees eligible for promotion by December 31 last but were deprived elevation for some reason.

About 2,273 employees have submitted their pleas before the Adalats, said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and directed all departments to sort out the applications in advance for ensuing Adalats.

Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said applications had been invited from aggrieved employees through online portal for the Promotion Adalat. The last date for submission of application was January 23.

About 8,909 applications were received by the deadline. Considering the huge number of applications, the committee has decided to hear the pleas in phases. As many as 2,273 applications would be taken up in the first phase.

Tripathy also instructed the General Administration (GA) department to send acknowledgment emails to all employees enlisted for hearing on the cited days. The applicants have been asked to bring the acknowledgement letters with them.

It was decided that only applicants would be allowed inside the Adalat and the concerned employee would present the case before the Adalat. No second person or lawyer would be allowed to present the case, official sources said.

Further, the next round of Promotion Adalats would be held February 27, 28 and 29. Cases of applicants not listed in the first round would be taken up in this round, the sources added.

Six senior officers including Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy would hear the applications at six designated venues. Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretaries (ACSs) PK Mohapatra, Raj Kumar Sharma, Paradeep Kumar Jena and Mona Sharma are expected to hear the cases.