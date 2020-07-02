Bargarh: Sleuths of the Vigilance Department raided Thursday, the residence of Bargarh excise superintendent Makaradhwaj Barge here. He has allegedly accumulated assets and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were continuing till the time of writing of this report. They were simultaneously being conducted at eight other locations including Sambalpur, Burla, Bolangir, Rampur, Bargarh Excise Department office and the Dunguripali cooking gas storehouse.

Along with sleuths of the Bargarh Vigilance Department, eight separate teams of Sambalpur Vigilance division are also participating in the raids. The exact valuation of the assets so far seized is yet not known. However, sources said the amount could well exceed several crores.

PNN