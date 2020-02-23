Papadahandi: Two heaps of paddy and a Tata Magic vehicle were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out in Kharaki village of Dengaguda panchayat under Papadahandi block of Nabarangpur district late Saturday night.

According to villagers, Harischandra Mirgan has stored his harvested paddy in an open field for processing. Pravudaan Mirgan has kept his Tata Magic pickup truck nearby. The matter came to fore after locals spotted flames arising from the field and alerted the villagers.

Locals tried to douse the flames, but without success. Fire brigade personnel had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Harischandra had stored his entire harvest from six acres of land he cultivated at the spot. Fellow villagers have demanded compensation from the administration for the victims.

While the exact reason behind the mishap is not yet known, locals suspect some miscreants could have set the paddy and the vehicle on fire over past enmity.

PNN