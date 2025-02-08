Love Week has started, and today is Propose Day, which comes after Rose Day. On this day, people in love express their feelings through proposals, grand gestures, or meaningful gifts. The way one expresses their feelings is special, especially the journey that leads to it. A sweet and heartfelt proposal can bring couples closer and strengthen their bond. On this occasion, let’s take a look at how some famous Hindi film celebrities expressed their love to their partners:

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dated for about two months before they became closer to each other. In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka in Crete, Greece, during her 36th birthday celebration. He got down on one knee at midnight to propose. The couple married in December 2018 in a multi-day wedding.

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli

According to reports, Virat Kohli has shared that he never formally proposed to his wife, Anushka Sharma. They both knew they were going to get married and didn’t feel the need for a traditional proposal. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy with their close friends and family.

Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in a special way. He hosted an awards show and jokingly said that Katrina should marry a good Vicky Kaushal. The clip went viral on social media and was praised by fans.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

The love story of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is truly special. Ranbir proposed to Alia in a very romantic way. Alia shared the story during Koffee with Karan 7, revealing that Ranbir had been carrying a ring for a long time, hoping to propose at the right moment. He finally proposed to her in Masai Mara, Kenya, during a New Year’s trip. The location, famous for its wildlife and the Great Migration, made the moment even more magical. The couple married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja

Businessman Anand Ahuja had planned a special proposal for Sonam Kapoor, but things didn’t go as planned. So, he proposed to her in the middle of the street in New York. Sonam immediately said yes and even got down on one knee. The couple married in May 2018.

Soha Ali Khan – Kunal Khemu

After dating for five years, Kunal Khemu took Soha Ali Khan to Paris, the city of love. During their month-long European holiday, Kunal decided it was the perfect moment to propose to Soha. The couple married January 25, 2015, and later welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, September 29, 2017.