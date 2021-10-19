Thiruvananthapuram: A small-time hotel owner in Kerala’s Kottayam district has ended his life by jumping before a train. The hotel owner has blamed Kerala government’s ‘irrational’ lockdown norms for his taking the ultimate step.

Before his suicide Monday night, Sarin Mohan, 38, posted his last comments on Facebook. The hotel owner said that until six months back, he had a flourishing business. However, he has lost everything due to the ‘irrational’ lockdown norms.

“The liquor shops were crowded, so were buses and shopping malls,” Mohan said. He added that marriages were allowed with 100 people, which was not the case with hotels where dining facilities were disallowed. Even the political parties could hold public meetings with crowds, he noted.

“The lockdown norms finished me off, as I live under fear from private banks and money lenders. Now, even if I work hard for six years, I will not be able to repay the debts,” the hotel owner stated.

Also read: Prevented from playing games on mobile phone, Koraput student dies by suicide

“With my death, I wish the state (Kerala) government ends the stupid lockdown norms. Please don’t play with the lives of ordinary people. The Kerala government is solely responsible for my death. Mine is a classic case of how an ordinary man is trapped in debts and his life comes to an end.

“I have a wife who only knows to love and two children. My younger son is autistic and he also has to live in this world and has a right to do so,” added Mohan, sharing his bank account details to seek financial help for his family.

Mohan also appealed to the finder of his mobile phone to return it to his family as his daughter needs it to attend online classes.