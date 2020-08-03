New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a heartfelt message for his brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Monday and said she has learnt “love, patience and patience” from him. Posting a beautiful picture with Rahul, she said she is proud to have a brother like him.
हर सुख-दुख में साथ रहते हुए मैंने अपने भाई से प्रेम, सत्य और धैर्य का साथ सीखा है। मुझे ऐसा भाई मिलने पर गर्व है।
समस्त देशवासियों को पावन पर्व #रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/KWTGpTZQYy
“I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival #Rakshabandhan. #RakshaBandhan,” she tweeted.
Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi conveyed Rakhi greetings on Twitter and posted a picture of him hugging his sister Priyanka.
Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan.
आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/EJZWPSGO2J
“Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan,” Gandhi had tweeted.
PNN/Agencies
