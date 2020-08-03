New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a heartfelt message for his brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Monday and said she has learnt “love, patience and patience” from him. Posting a beautiful picture with Rahul, she said she is proud to have a brother like him.

“I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival #Rakshabandhan. #RakshaBandhan,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi conveyed Rakhi greetings on Twitter and posted a picture of him hugging his sister Priyanka.

Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan. आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/EJZWPSGO2J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2020

“Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan,” Gandhi had tweeted.

PNN/Agencies