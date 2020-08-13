Sambalpur: ‘Lagna’ (auspicious timing) for offering ‘Nabanna Bhog’ to goddess Samaleswari on the occasion of Nuakhai festival this year was determined by local pundits Wednesday.

Accordingly, ‘Nabanna Bhog’ will be offered to the presiding deity between 9.35am to 9.50am of Bhadrav month’s ‘Shukla pakshya Panchami tithi’ in Tula lagna August 23.

As per age-old traditions, the local pundits gathered in the evening at Aranyaka Mancha at Badaduara of Jhaduapada in Sambalpur town. After studying star positions, they calculated ‘lagna’ for Nuakhai.

Later, Lord Brahmapura was worshipped and the ‘lagna’ was conveyed to the chief priest of Samaleswari temple Ambika Prasad Rai.

Notably, the district administration has relaxed shutdown restrictions in Sambalpur for August 15, 22 and 23, ahead of the agrarian festival – Nuakhai and Independence Day as well.

The district denizens had demanded relaxation in weekend shutdown restrictions for Nuakhai festival falling August 23.

PNN