Chandigarh: In a night action, after the third round of talks by the Centre, more than 300 protesting farmers, including farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained Wednesday.

Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November last year, was hospitalised.

While Pandher was detained from the Zirakpur barrier, other leaders, Dallewal, Kaka Singh Kotra, and Abhimanyu Kohar, were apprehended near Bestech Mall in Mohali. All places were on the outskirts of Chandigarh, the venue for their talks with the Union ministers, comprising Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Responding to the arrest of farmer leaders, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said that the step was necessitated for the economic growth of the state.

“It is important that we fight against unemployment too,” he added.

Also, before the police action, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang called for a collaborative and constructive approach to resolve the ongoing issues faced by farmers.

He highlighted that Punjab’s borders have been blocked for over a year, leading to significant economic losses, reduced investments, and a decline in tourism.

Kang said: “Every Punjabi has always stood firmly with the farmers. Whether it was the black farm laws or any other challenge, the people of Punjab, urban and rural, youth, farmers, labourers, and businessmen, have supported the farmers’ movements wholeheartedly. The repeal of the black farm laws was a victory achieved through unity and resilience.”

Kang pointed out the adverse effects of the prolonged border closures.

“The closure of Punjab’s borders, particularly at Shambhu, has not only created economic hardships but also affected religious tourism. The number of devotees visiting sacred places like Darbar Sahib has declined. Furthermore, the biggest challenge is the lack of investment, which is directly tied to industrial growth and employment generation. This is a pressing issue as unemployment is one of the root causes of drug abuse in Punjab.”

He urged the farming community to adopt a strategic approach to their struggle.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also emphasized that most of the farmers’ demands are related to the Central government. We need to take this fight to Delhi rather than cause further economic damage to Punjab by blocking our own borders. Punjab’s economy, investments, and tourism are suffering due to these blockades.”

Reiterating support for the farmers, Kang added, “We urge our farmer brothers to reconsider their approach and shift their fight to the Central government. Let us unite for the betterment of Punjab without causing harm to our state’s economy or its people.”

