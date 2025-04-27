Chandigarh: Punjab Police Sunday said they have busted a weapon-smuggling module with alleged links to Pakistan and arrested one person from Amritsar.

Seven pistols, four live cartridges and Rs 1.50 lakh have allegedly been recovered from the arrested accused.

“Acting on a specific tip-off, Counter Intelligence #Amritsar busts an illegal weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests Abhishek Kumar from Amritsar, recovering 7 pistols (including 5 pistols of .30 bore and 2 Glock 9mm pistols), 4 live cartridges (.30 bore), and Rs 1,50,000 from his possession,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

He said Australia-based Jassa – “who, in close collaboration with Pakistan-based smugglers, orchestrates the smuggling of illegal arms/ammunition through the Indo-Pak border with the help of his local associates Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha and Abhishek Kumar.”

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek Kumar and Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha are also allegedly involved in hawala transactions, indicating their connection to a broader network engaged in criminal activities.

An FIR has been registered at State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to apprehend other associates and unearth all backward and forward linkages, he said.

PTI