Puri: The district administration here Monday sealed the Punjabi mutt, near the South Gate of Srimandir, a few hours after allegation of drug peddling on its premises surfaced.

According to sources, the district police had raided the mutt upon allegation that a few unscrupulous elements have been carrying out illegal activities, including drug peddling, from a room on its premises Sunday night. “The officials broke open the room’s door to find cough syrup bottles,” the source pointed out, adding that the mutt inmates were asked to vacate the premises by Monday.

Accordingly, the monastery was sealed in presence of the district magistrate, City deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and police force in the afternoon.

Although a major of the inmates vacated the premises, a few others, however, expressed displeasure alleging that it is the conspiracy of the district administration to take custody of the mutt as it falls within the 75-metre Srimandir security area.

Notably, the mutt is among a few structures within 75-metre radius of the 12th century shrine that are being demolished by the state government to ensure safety and security of the Srimandir.

When asked, district Collector Balwant Singh said they would not tolerate any form of wrongdoings. “We’ve received multiple allegations about drug peddling at the monastery. On the basis of a recent complaint with the SP, officials searched the premises and subsequently sealed the mutt,” Singh said, adding that the administration will not bear any sort of illegal activities at mutts.