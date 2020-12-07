Puri: In an untoward incident, a staffer of Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) was seen taking bribe from the relative of a patient, a video of which became viral on social media Monday.

The complainant Sangram Parida has recorded the video footage on his mobile phone in which the staffer is seen accepting bribe. Parida alleged that the accused demanded money as hospital charge.

Parida’s aunt Mandakini was experiencing labour pain on the night of December 5. Later, she was referred from Gop hospital to Puri DHH. The staffer at the DHH demanded Rs 2,200 from him as charges for caesarean delivery, the complainant said.

Out of which, Rs 2,000 was to be paid to the doctor concerned for conducting the operation and Rs 200 for the nurse, Parida added.

“Though I paid the charges as was asked by the staffer, I was asked to pay Rs 900 after the delivery, of which Rs 600 was towards OT charges and Rs 300 for the stretcher,” Parida lamented.

Reacting to this, assistant district medical officer (ADMO) Pranab Shankar Das said, “I will look into the allegation and take action accordingly.”

PNN