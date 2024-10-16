Puri: Keeping in view the possible massive congregation of devotees on the occasion of the holy month Kartik, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri Wednesday announced a restriction on entry into the 12th Century shrine from October 18.

From that day, the devotees would be allowed entry only through the Singhadwara (Lion’s Gate) and the Western Gate.

At present, the devotees enter the temple through all four gates of the shrine.

Except for the Lion’s Gate, the other three gates can be used by the devotees to leave the temple, according to an order issued by the SJTA.

The restriction won’t apply to the temple servitors and their family members.

The temple administration has urged all to adhere to these rules so that darshan becomes smooth and organised.

Taking to X, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said: “The auspicious month of Kartik is knocking on the door. Along with performing several important rituals of Lord Jagannath, it is our duty to ensure that darshan arrangements for devotees and those keeping the fast are well-planned. With this in view, I think all shall accept and cooperate with the decision reached.”

During the holy month of Kartik, a large number of devotees observe “Habisa Brata” during which they visit the temple and take food only once during the afternoon.

The state government this time will host 2,500 habisyalis (elderly people who observe the Brata) in five buildings and funds for the same have already been allocated to the district administration.

Meanwhile, the police have made elaborate arrangements for the month of Kartik. As many as 20 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of police force have been deployed in the town for the month.

A round-the-clock police control room will operate near the temple’s Lion’s Gate to assist the devotees.

“Special arrangements have been made in Puri for the holy month, which will begin from October 17. Police personnel will be deployed at the four accommodations and pilgrimage ponds for safety and security of habisyalis, the elderly women who observe fast during this month. We are aiming at hassle-free darshan and smooth crowd regulation,” Puri SP Vinit Agarwal said.

