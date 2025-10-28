Bhubaneswar: In view of the heavy passenger rush expected during the holy month of Kartika and the Kartika Purnima festivities in Puri, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced a temporary extension of the Puri–Khurda Road–Puri MEMU train up to Daspalla in Nayagarh to ensure smoother travel and facilitate passengers.

Train No 68404 Puri–Khurda Road MEMU will run up to Daspalla from October 26 to November 5, while the corresponding Train No 68403 Khurda Road– Puri MEMU will originate from Daspalla between October 27 and November 6.

Ófficials said the decision aims to provide better connectivity and crowd management in the Khurda–Nayagarh region during the peak festive period when thousands of devotees travel to Puri for religious observances.