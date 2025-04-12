Puri: Union Railway, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the under-construction Puri railway station after offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple.

After arriving in the city Thursday evening, Vaishnaw, along with Puri MP Dr Sambit Patra reviewed the ongoing work under the Amrit Station Scheme, which aims to develop the station into a modern, world-class facility. So far, 60 percent of the construction has been completed. The project began in May 2023.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the station is being built with a focus on both development and heritage. The design reflects traditional architecture and Odisha’s cultural identity. Vaishnaw added that the construction has picked up pace and is progressing rapidly. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 177.41 crore.

The minister also informed that preparations are underway to start railway services between Puri and Konark, with land acquisition already in progress. The target is to complete the acquisition within 15 months.

According to plans, the station will be capable of withstanding wind speeds up to 250 km/h and will feature eight platforms, baggage scanners, a tourist information center, ATVMs, a food court, four escalators, four passenger lifts, and one staff lift.

Facilities will include 23 retiring rooms, a 150-bed hostel, a 60-bed TTE rest room, paid and free waiting lounges, a lactation room, a child assistance desk, and a “May I Help You” booth. Separate arrangements will be made for differently abled passengers.