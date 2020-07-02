Puri: Lord Jagannath, his elder Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra were Thursday adorned in gold ornaments on their respective chariots by the servitors as part of ‘Rajrajeswar Besha’ also known as ‘Suna Besha‘.

The administration had imposed a curfew and no devotee was allowed to witness the Suna Besha of the Lords owing to the Supreme Court directive in view of the COVID pandemic.

Normally, lakhs of devotees throng the pilgrim on this day to witness the ritual, the golden attire, of the three presiding deities of Srimandir on their respective chariots.

The trinity returned to the Singhdwar July 1 after spending nine days sojourn in the Gundicha temple, their aunt’s place and stayed the night on the chariots parked before the Lions’ Gate of the main temple.

Thursday morning servitors performed Mangal arati, Mailum, Tadaplagi, Abakash, offered Gopal Bhog and thereafter Sakaldhup was offered followed by Madhahna Dhupa.

In the afternoon at about 4pm process for Suna Besha began. Bhandar Mekap (assistant treasurer of temple) in presence of Pattajoshi Mahapatra, Deulakaran, Pratihari and temple police opened the Bahar Bhandar (outer treasury compartment) and brought out ornaments and jewellery of three deities kept in three separate boxes amid tight security and handed them over to the servitors on the three chariots with an acknowledgement of inventory they received.

Three separate dresser units called Simharies along with some senior Daitapati servitors dressed the deities in gold ornaments.

It took about one and a half hours from 4pm to 5.30 pm to complete the Suna Besha decoration.

Apart from placing huge tiaras on their head and a number of necklaces of various sizes on their necks the deities were given limbs such as feet, hands, ear lobes and their insignias.

While Lord Jagannath was fashioned with conch and a chakra, Balabhadra was decorated with a gold plough.

