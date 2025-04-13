Puri: In a viral video making the rounds on social media, an eagle is seen flying off with a piece of cloth that appears to resemble the ‘Patitapabana Bana’ (sacred flag of Jagannath Temple).

The short video has been reshared widely across platforms, with users expressing shock, fear and curiosity over the rare sight. The Patitapabana flag holds deep spiritual significance for followers of the Jagannath cult.

Watch the viral video:

OrissaPOST was unable to independently verify the authenticity or the date of the video. However, sources claimed that the video was captured Saturday.

That, however, hasn’t stopped the clip from spreading like wildfire online, with several users reposting it and adding their own interpretations.

For many devotees, the eagle’s flight with the flag evoked unease. Some users took to the comment sections, predicting turbulent times ahead, citing past beliefs that Lord Jagannath gives subtle alerts ahead of major events.

PNN