Puri: The historic Gundicha Temple in Puri, closely linked to the famed Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, is set to reopen for devotees December 1 after nearly six years, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced.

The temple had remained closed due to repair work, structural concerns, and administrative decisions. As part of the reopening, SJTA has introduced a trial ticketed darshan system. Each devotee will need to purchase a ticket priced at Rs 10 to enter the temple.

Exemptions apply to children under 5, senior citizens above 80, and persons with disabilities, who will be granted free entry.

The SJTA will also oversee the daily management of the Gundicha Temple, ensuring a smooth and organised darshan experience for devotees.

During the annual Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, travel from the main temple to the Gundicha Temple, where they stay for nine days until the Bahuda Yatra.