Hyderabad: With Telugu ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in never-seen-before avatars, upcoming movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has already generated big buzz all over. As the makers are planning to bring in the celebrations of the festival of lights, they are apparently ready to launch a power-packed teaser from the movie.

The makers would unveil a teaser of Pushpa: The Rise November 4, marking Diwali. As the fans wait for the confirmation, the official announcement on the teaser is likely to be made in a day or two. Also, there are reports that the makers have cut the teaser in a way to appeal to the mass audience. There is also talk that the teaser would amplify the buzz around this movie.

It is reported that Pushpa is in the final leg of the shoot now, and would soon come into the post-production phase. Later, the makers are eyeing to kickstart the promotions, as the action thriller gears up for its theatrical release December 17.

Pushpa is Sukumar’s directorial and portrays the life of a sandalwood smuggler, and his encounter with the forest officers and the police. The complete portion of this movie is to have a rural backdrop and is to feature the ‘mass’ side of Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this movie, while Malayalam actor Fahadh Fassil is to play the bad cop. Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this upcoming action drama.