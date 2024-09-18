Jajpur: A man was taken aback after he suddenly spotted a python inside his car while parking it at a four-wheeler servicing centre at Tentulikhunta in this district, Monday. The car owner, who is an educationist, had taken the vehicle for servicing. He first noticed the tail of the python near the dashboard inside his car. When the mechanics of the service centre were informed about it, they panicked and sought help from Snake Helpline member Manibhadra Mallick. On being informed, Mallick rushed to the spot and started the procedure to rescue the python. By then the snake had entered the AC duct of the car. It took a lot of effort for over five hours by Mallick and locals to bring out the snake. Later the reptile was released in a forest.