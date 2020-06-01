Cuttack: A quarantined migrant was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the quarantine centre where he was staying in Krushnapur panchayat under Badamba police limits in this district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Brajabandhu Rana, a resident of Krushnachandrapur village. He had been staying in the quarantine centre set up at Krushnapur High School since May 26 when he returned from Mumbai.

Some local people spotted the body lying outside the quarantine centre in the morning and immediately informed the police. Police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

While the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, some local residents said the possibility of him contracting coronavirus cannot be ruled out as he had returned from Mumbai, a COVID-19 hotspot. They suspected he might have died due to coronavirus infection.

Police said they have launched an investigation but are waiting for the autopsy report to arrive at a conclusion regarding the cause of the death.

