Kabisuryanagar: Four Surat returnees who have been put under quarantine in various centres here have broken rules. Three of them scaled the boundaries of their respective centres and had a bath in the village pond. This incident has created huge resentment among the locals. Another returnee visited an ATM kiosk to withdraw money.

The youths have been put under quarantine at the Mardaraj High School and the Aurobindo Integral Education Centre (AIEC) in Kabisuryanagar locality of Ganjam district. Friday morning the three youths scaled the walls to have a bath in the pond.

Local villagers also saw an inmate of AIEC visit an ATM kiosk to withdraw money. They also alleged that a number of Surat returnees are regularly coming out of the quarantine centres and roaming around freely.

Such incidents have sparked resentment among local villagers. They have demanded immediate shifting of all the quarantine centres elsewhere. As the referred areas are densely populated, the unruly activities of inmates could allegedly pose a threat to lives of locals.

Reacting to this, NAC executive officer Bibekananda Nayak said, “We have put the suspected inhabitants of NAC limits who had migrated from Surat with proper caution and care. People need to be conscious; the situation may become grave in future days, otherwise.”