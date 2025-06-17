Mumbai: Actors R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming romantic family drama titled ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ is all set to stream from July 11 on Netflix.

Director Vivek Soni shared, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It’s about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love.”

The film celebrates connection, companionship, and the beauty of discovering ‘barabari wala pyaar’ in the most unexpected circumstances. It stars Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima as Madhu, a spirited French instructor. The film brings together two opposites in a story that’s as much about family and belonging as it is about romance.

Soni added that working with Netflix again after “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” has been a fulfilling experience.

“I’m excited to present a love story that’s tender, messy, and intimate, one that embraces vulnerability without losing its charm and breeziness. It quietly questions the roles we fall into in relationships and reflects the quiet courage it takes to truly let someone in. With R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bringing so much heart to their roles, the film reflects the authenticity that Netflix viewers truly connect with.”

The director concluded by saying the film is a “modern romance that speaks to the need for real connections in today’s world.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said that Aap Jaisa Koi is a romance drama about love that sprouts amidst fallen hopes and gated traditions.

“With Vivek Soni’s captivating visuals, it boasts beautiful performances by R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayesha Raza, along with a stellar ensemble. The film attends to the complexities of love with tender strokes.”

Sheikh added: “Dharmatic Entertainment, the masters of romance on film, have told this classic tale in a contemporary fashion. It is part of a strong slate of films we’re bringing to Netflix this year, each with a unique voice and perspective.”

Producers at Dharmatic Entertainment add, “At Dharma, we’ve always believed in the magic of love—but love that evolves, that questions, that unlearns. Aap Jaisa Koi explores what modern relationships look like when people begin to confront their conditioning and redefine what equality and intimacy truly mean.”

“With Madhavan and Fatima bringing warmth and honesty to these characters, and in partnership with Netflix, we’re proud to present a film that’s honest, heartfelt, and deeply human. It’s a story that speaks to a new generation — about love that grows up, not just glows up.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment’s Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the film will start streaming from July 11 on Netflix.

IANS