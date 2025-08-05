Mumbai: The controversy around the AI-altered ending of the Dhanush-starrer Raanjhanaa has been gaining momentum, as the artist fraternity has called it gross misconduct and exploitation of power by the producers of the film.

Hindi film industry’s multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming war epic 120 Bahadur, has decided to stand with the director of the film Aanand L. Rai, whose consent was not taken before altering the film’s ending.

Farhan, who attended the trailer launch of 120 Bahadur in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai Tuesday, told the media, “I will always stand with the creator of the film. And if the creator of the film was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. So that’s where my loyalty lies. The rest, the finer print of what happened there, I am not privy to. But that’s all I can say about that”.

Farhan’s business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-owns Excel Entertainment with him, concurred, “I agree with Farhan. I think AI is something we need to embrace and use in the right way and most effective way. And I have said this even before. There were times when, I am talking of earlier times, when we used to do research based on going to a library, reading a book, and opening that. Then Google came into our lives, and we started doing it in a different way. I think you need to use AI smartly”.

“And don’t get lazy with it. But I agree with the fact that you can’t do it without the consent of something. I haven’t seen this, but I have heard about it and read about it. And I don’t think it’s cool that if the filmmaker, as well as the actors and the people involved, have not given consent, it shouldn’t be done. So I think AI is here, but you have to use it very smartly. And use it to your advantage”, he added.