Basudevpur: Rabindra Moharana, a sculptor of Bhairabpur under Basudevpur municipality of Bhadrak, has caved a special niche for himself for his sculpting skills. He also has skills in carpentry and earthen wares making.

His persistent endeavour and perseverance to excel has brought him success as a leading sculptor in the district. He was born in a poor carpenter’s family. He could show signs of sculpting talent in his childhood.

He was the eldest child of Bhairab and Dwitimani Moharana. He admits that being born in a poor family, poverty was a major stumbling block against his ambition to pursue higher education. As no option was left to him, he had to fall for the traditional calling of carpentry. He completed matriculation. He was learning the ropes of carpentry and stone carving along with his studies. He also started making earthen idols.

He came to Choudwar in 1983 with an aim to become a sculptor. There he studied sculpture for 10 years. He started getting orders for sculpting images and initially drew applause from various quarters for his intricate works.

After some years, he came to his village and looked for opportunities for sculpting works.

During festivals and religious occasions, he used to get opportunities of making idols from earth. His works were attractive for their intricacies.

Later, he got orders for making works at temples, thrones of deities and cement images of different deities.

Till date, he has successfully built 30 temples and over 100 images of deities. Significantly, he was also adept in drawing portraits of any person.

Recalling his initial days, he said, “I used to do carpentry work for Rs 3 a day. Now, daily wage has touched Rs 700 a day. For eight to nine months, I get engaged in working on orders.”

He also provides livelihood to five to 10 people in his occupational work. “I have managed to strengthen my economy with earnings from sculpting. My family is living happily,” he added.

His wife Sabitiri has been extending all support and cooperation to him. Now, to carry forward his family occupation, he trains his youngest son Rajendra on sculpting.

For his excellence in sculpting, various art and craft institutions have honorued him. The state government provides pension to him.

PNN