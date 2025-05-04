Bhubaneswar: Radio Namaskar, Odisha’s first community radio station, has once again been recognised for its remarkable contribution to community media and its efforts to make community radio sustainable.

At the National Community Radio Sammelan held Saturday at the Jio Centre in Mumbai, the station was honoured with the National Community Radio Award by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), marking its sixth such recognition.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, L Murugan, during the WAVES event of the Sammelan. Founded in 2010 in Konark by the national development organisation Young India, Radio Namaskar has become a vital platform for voicing grassroots issues.

The station reaches over 700 villages in Puri district, serving a population of around 3 lakh people with its pro-people broadcasts.

Programme head of Radio Namaskar and a respected community media expert Andaz Aaron received the award on behalf of the station.

The recognition highlights the station’s ongoing dedication to community empowerment through communication, now reinforced by six National Community Radio Awards from MIB.

In a notable development, Young India is also establishing the Asia Centre for Community Media at Radio Namaskar’s Konark campus.

