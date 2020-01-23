Melbourne: Top seed Rafael Nadal laboured past dogged fellow left-hander Federico Delbonis here Thursday to take another step towards a second Australian Open crown.

The Spanish World No.1 created 20 breakpoint chances but was constantly denied by the Argentine before he wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 win on Rod Laver Arena. The victory set up a third round clash with countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, his doubles partner at this month’s ATP Cup.

“It was a tough match. I lost a lot of opportunities on breakpoints but found a way to finally win the second set,” Nadal said after the match. “In the third I was more relaxed, more aggressive and found better rhythm in that set.”

Nadal had dropped only 10 games in three previous emphatic wins over 76th-ranked Delbonis, and defeat was never on the cards at Melbourne Park.

But the Argentine, whose best Grand Slam result was the third round in Melbourne in 2016, made life hard for the 19-time Grand Slam winner.

Nadal looked on track for another straightforward victory after racing through the opening set, sealing it with a trademark crosscourt forehand.

However, he found it tougher going in the second, which went with serve up to the tie-breaker. Nadal, though, came through and Delbonis never recovered as the Spaniard asserted his authority to race home, but not before hitting a ball girl on the head with a ball. He rushed over to console her and gave her a kiss for good measure.

“For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her,” Nadal said. “I’m very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done.’

AFP