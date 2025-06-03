Berhampur: Authorities at Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur Monday slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 on two house surgeons on charge of subjecting a fourth-year medical student to mental harassment.

According to the anti-ragging cell, two house surgeons allegedly subjected a fourth-year medical student to mental harassment May 12. Following the complaint, the medical college authorities convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee Monday.

Sources said the incident stemmed from junior students allegedly not showing ‘due respect’ to their seniors. During the meeting, it was emphasised that such behaviour is unacceptable, especially among medical professionals and students. As a disciplinary measure, the anti-ragging committee decided to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the two house surgeons involved, according to MKCG Principal and Dean Dr Suchitra Dash.

Meanwhile, a compromise statement was submitted to the local police station May 16 by both the complainant and the accused students, indicating a mutual resolution of the matter.

Berhampur Town Police Inspector Suchitra Parida confirmed that a general diary entry has been made in this regard. The meeting was attended by Principal-cum-Dean Dr Dash, Registrar Sangram Sekhar Panda, heads of all departments, several committee members, and officers from the Baidyanathpur Police Station.

PNN