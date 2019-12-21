New Delhi: Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit, cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week.

Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament here.

His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.

Meanwhile, ith the National Cricket Academy (NCA) expressing its reluctance to conduct the fitness test of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the issue regarding the functioning of the NCA has once again come under scanner. Even though the pacer is recovering after a stress fracture to his back, he will not be able to undergo the mandatory fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru as per reports.

But BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that he will find out with Dravid as to why Bumrah’s fitness test will not be conducted at the NCA. Ganguly recently visited NCA and held discussions with his former vice-captain, who was appointed the head of NCA in July.

IANS