Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed in Bhubaneswar Friday and headed straight to Baramunda grounds to address a public rally. He is scheduled to speak at the ‘Save the Constitution’ mega gathering.

Security has been tightened across Odisha for Gandhi’s visit. In the capital, 53 platoons of police forces have been deployed, along with bomb squads and dog squads, to ensure safety.

The Congress ‘Save the Constitution’ rally is scheduled for Friday at Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda grounds. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal are also expected to attend the event alongside Gandhi.